DCD Abu Dhabi hosts interactive activations at Liwa Village

ABU DHABI, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) took part in Liwa Village at the Liwa International Festival through the Medeem Initiative and the Emirati Family Growth Program "Numou".

The Department hosted several interactive activations designed to celebrate marriage partnership and family bonds, establishment, and stability.

Located at Liwa Village, hosted as part of the Liwa International Festival organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in Al Dhafra Region, DCD’s installations welcomed guests until 4th January 2026, from 16:00 to 22:00 daily.

DCD showcased two immersive installations shedding light on the messages of Medeem and Numou. "The Different Roles of You – Medeem", a circular mirror installation, placed visitors at the heart of the experience, where they could watch their reflections multiply upon standing at the center of a multiple mirror display, symbolising the different dimensions of their role as a partner in marriage.

The installation illustrated how the partners’ love, dedication, and commitment to building a secure, nurturing relationship and future family and supporting stability, emotional security, and the growth of a shared life together. The experience reinforced Medeem's message emphasising that a strong marriage partnership bond is the cornerstone of a thriving family and lasting legacy.

"The Story We Grow – Numou" was a pod-based installation displaying engaging videos individually tailored to mothers, fathers, older siblings, and caregivers. This role-specific content, delivered via short emotional messages, highlighted the impact of their actions, words, and presence on shaping a child's life, growth, and sense of security, ultimately celebrating the role of each family member as a vital driver supporting the development of a thriving household.

Dr. Mona Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority and Executive Director of the "Medeem" Initiative, stated, "Our participation at Liwa Village reiterated our commitment to engaging with families and couples through experiences embodying the values of Medeem and Numou. These installations offered opportunities of reflection and invited visitors to celebrate marriage as a partnership, honoring the contribution of each family member to a stable, loving home. As we prepare to welcome the Year of Family 2026, we invited all visitors to Liwa Village to immerse themselves in these experiences and explore how Medeem and Numou equip them with the support and resources they need as they build their future together."