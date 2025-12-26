China expects 5.9% industrial output growth in 2025

BEIJING, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- China’s Ministry of Industry expected output from major industrial companies to have grown by 5.9 percent in 2025 compared to 2024.

Based on data issued by the National Bureau of Statistics, the increase represents a slight rise from the 5.8 percent growth recorded in 2024, but remains below the pace seen during the first eleven months of 2025, which recorded growth of 6 percent.

Industrial output, which covers industrial companies with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan, equivalent to US$2.85 million, recorded growth of 4.8 percent in November. This marked the weakest year-on-year monthly increase since August 2024.