DFF highlights 14 global opportunities fostering international collaboration in shaping future

DUBAI, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has launched a new report titled Global Solutions and Shared Futures, released as a special edition of its annual foresight publication The Global 50 Report.

The report presents 14 selected global opportunities that can be translated into practical, real-world solutions to serve humanity’s shared future.

The featured opportunities were selected from a pool of more than 200 future opportunities explored across The Global 50 reports published between 2022 and 2025. The special edition aims to spotlight the most promising pathways for global cooperation, future design, and collective action by integrating human imagination, scientific insight, data-driven analysis, and applied solutions.

The report was developed in collaboration with a distinguished group of experts, researchers, and innovators from the UAE and around the world.

Participants shared their perspectives on the enabling conditions, foundational principles, and indicative timelines required to bring each opportunity to life.

Commenting on the report, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, emphasised that the ‘Global Solutions and Shared Futures’ report represents a collaborative global effort that reflects the growing importance of international partnerships in designing future-ready solutions.

He noted that humanity’s shared future depends on the ability of countries, institutions, and societies to work together to address current and emerging challenges and transform opportunities into tangible outcomes that empower future generations.

Belhoul said, “We continue to collaborate with global experts in foresight and future design, building on Dubai’s leadership as a hub for activating future opportunities and as an international platform for cooperation. Our objective is to create common ground around global solutions that strengthen communities and safeguard a better future for humanity.”

He added, “This report highlights promising opportunities that can form a shared global pathway forward. Our future depends on our ability to work together, transcend traditional boundaries between sectors and nations, and guide cooperative efforts with wisdom and clarity of vision, paving the way for a new era of growth, prosperity, and quality of life.”

10 Megatrends

Collectively, the opportunities address 10 megatrends shaping the future, including Materials Revolution, Boundless Multidimensional Data, Technological Vulnerabilities, Energy Boundaries, Evolving Ecosystems, Borderless World – Fluid Economies, Digital Realities, Life with Autonomous Robots and Automation, Future Humanity, and Advanced Health and Nutrition.

The report presents 14 global opportunities that reflect the combined insights and expertise of scientists, innovators, and specialists across multiple disciplines. They are titled, Universal Universe Laws, A Catalyst for Common Good, Beyond Classifications, International Agreements in Our DNA, Make it 100, Global Precedents, Mission Accomplished, The Global Protocol for Small Businesses, Innovations Beyond Borders, Reinventing Happiness, Public AI, The Network Networks, Ambassador of Scenarios, and A Wide World of Data.

Among the opportunities explored are the development of unified global goals to protect outer space as a shared resource, the creation of a global equity fund to address humanity’s most pressing long-term challenges, the design of a new global system for ranking countries based on collaboration and shared impact, the establishment of international frameworks for genetic governance, and the introduction of centennial plans to restore planetary health.

The report also examines future pathways such as achieving climate neutrality, enabling global business licensing for small enterprises, expanding satellite internet access worldwide, developing public-interest artificial intelligence frameworks, reimagining happiness and quality of life metrics, embedding foresight into diplomacy, and creating trusted platforms to unlock the full potential of shared data for innovation and learning.

Contributors to ‘Global Solutions and Shared Futures’ include Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group; Deborah Barros Leal Farias, Associate Professor at UNSW Sydney; Rufus Pollock, Founder of the Open Knowledge Foundation; Sara Hooker, Vice-President of Research and Head of Cohere Labs; Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer at Space42; Fatma Al Jasmi, Professor of Biochemical Genetics and Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at United Arab Emirates University; Vanessa Howe Jones, Lead Author, Strategy and Futures at the United Nations Development Programme; Vilas Dhar, President and Trustee of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation; Christopher Johnson, Senior Director of Legal Affairs and Space Law at the Secure World Foundation and Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center; Creon Butler, Director of the Global Economy and Finance Programme at Chatham House; Kevin D. Ashley, Professor of Law and Intelligent Systems at the University of Pittsburgh; Latifa Yousef, Scientific Officer at the World Meteorological Organisation; Marc Poulin, Acting President of Abu Dhabi School of Management; and Navi Radjou, author of The Frugal Economy.