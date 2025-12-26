Sharjah Ruler rewards sports clubs with AED26 million for success

SHARJAH, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced a generous reward of AED26 million for the clubs in Sharjah that excelled in sports during the 2024-2025 season.

The reward recognises their hard work and impressive achievements across different competitions.

The reward reflects His Highness' ongoing support for the sports sector in Sharjah. His Highness aims to inspire clubs, players, and staff to continue striving for success and to promote Sharjah's reputation within the sports community, both locally and regionally.

The funds will be used to support those who have succeeded, helping clubs improve their facilities and prepare their players and teams for future events. This initiative aims to ensure Sharjah's sports clubs continue to deliver strong results and maintain a strong presence locally and internationally.

The reward recognised 21 clubs that achieved titles and championships last season including, 12 sports clubs: Sharjah, Kalba, Kalba Football Company, Al Bataeh, Al Bataeh Football Company, Khorfakkan, Khorfakkan Football Company, Al Hamriyah, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, and Mleiha.

The awards also included 9 specialised clubs: Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Sharjah Marine Sports Club, Sharjah Chess Club, Sharjah Girls' Chess Club, Al Thiqah Club for the Disabled, Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, Sharjah Falconers Club, and Sharjah Women's Sports.