NMO holds closing meeting of Media Pioneers Council

DUBAI, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Media Office (NMO) held in Dubai the closing meeting of the Media Pioneers Council, attended by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council; Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council; and Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office.

The meeting marked the culmination of a series of periodic engagements organised by the NMO with the Media Pioneers Council to review accomplished proposals and explore members’ perspectives on the future of the UAE media landscape. These discussions aim to strengthen the country’s media strategy, reinforce its leading international standing, align with the aspirations of the wise leadership, and keep pace with rapid technological developments in the media sector.

In his address, Al Hamed underscored that the meeting represented a key milestone in the ongoing dialogue with Emirati media pioneers, figures. Those media leaders, he said, laid the foundations of national media through their rich experience and forward-looking vision.

He emphasised that these engagements stem from a firm belief that media pioneers embody a living memory and an invaluable repository of knowledge. "Shaping the future of media can only be achieved by building on their pioneering experiences and benefiting from the wisdom they accumulated over decades of dedicated national service."

He added that the gathering was an opportunity to express gratitude to the pioneers who were "the pen when the nation wrote the first lines of its story of achievement. They were the voice through which the aspirations of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, were conveyed to the world."

He reaffirmed the NMO’s commitment to translating the pioneers’ insights and recommendations into practical programmes that elevate the national media ecosystem to higher levels of excellence and professionalism.

He also called on young media professionals to draw inspiration and determination from the journeys of the UAE’s media pioneers: "The responsibility now rests with the new generation to continue advancing national media in line with the leadership’s vision and the aspirations of Emirati society."

For his part, Mohammed Al Shehhi reviewed the achievements of the UAE Media Council, noting that the council has realised a series of accomplishments in recent years that strengthened its role and presence within the media landscape.

These achievements, he said, reflect an integrated institutional approach and have contributed to supporting national efforts, while positioning the UAE media sector as one of the fastest-growing sectors regionally and globally.

During the meeting, Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi highlighted several milestones achieved by the NMO over the past year, noting that the Office has moved steadily toward shaping a media future befitting the UAE’s standing.

He explained that NMO has succeeded in establishing an integrated framework that balances modern legislation with forward-looking media strategies while overseeing policy implementation through a unified national media narrative at both local and international levels. This approach, he said, safeguards the UAE’s reputation, strengthens its achievements across global platforms, and reinforces an Emirati media narrative defined by credibility and cross-border impact.

The meeting also featured presentations by the Media Pioneers Council’s teams, showcasing the most notable outcomes achieved by its five teams. These outcome reflected integrated and diverse efforts that generated practical visions and initiatives supporting the development of media work while addressing the sector’s rapid changes.

Ahmed Salem, Head of the Media Affairs Team, noted that the Media Pioneers Council initiative reflects a deep awareness of the importance of benefiting from the experiences of a generation of Emirati media professionals who have given much to their country.

Ahmed Al Jasmi, Head of the Content and Television, Film and Theatre Production Team, stressed that drawing on accumulated media expertise constitutes a fundamental pillar in developing the media and entertainment landscape. He expressed appreciation for the NMO’s initiative, which he said demonstrates a profound understanding of the value of leveraging national experiences to shape realistic future visions.

Mohammad Al Jokar, Head of the Press and Print Media Team, said that the Media Pioneers Council initiative represents a qualitative step in embedding the value of accumulated expertise in media development.

Khalid Al Badour, Head of the Radio and Television Team, said that the Media Pioneers Council constitutes a genuine added value to media work, given the depth of expertise and professional experience its members bring.

Ahmed Al Alawi, Head of the Digital Media Team, explained that the Media Pioneers Council serves as an important national platform for leveraging accumulated expertise that contributed to building Emirati media.