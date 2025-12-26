Souq Al Jubail markets continue hosting Al Jubail Winter Festival

SHARJAH, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah, along with Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid and Kalba, continues to host the Al Jubail Winter Festival 2025, with activities running at Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah until 29 December, and at Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid and Kalba until 31 December.

The festival offers a distinctive winter experience that brings together entertainment and shopping, while reinforcing the markets’ role as integrated economic and community destinations through a diverse programme of events and interactive activities that enhance quality of life, stimulate economic activity, and provide a safe and welcoming environment for all family members.

The festival represents one of the key pillars of Souq Al Jubail’s annual events calendar, given the diverse content it offers for families and children. It further strengthens the markets’ position as dynamic destinations that go beyond their traditional commercial role to become interactive spaces that support the local economy, stimulate tourism activity, and enhance quality of life across the emirate’s cities.

Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah offers a rich and diverse programme of entertainment events and interactive experiences catering to all family members. The programme features a variety of traditional and international food stalls, retail outlets, and dedicated children’s areas, in addition to theatrical performances and daily entertainment activities that create a vibrant atmosphere reflecting the spirit of the community and enhancing the market’s appeal as an integrated destination for shopping and leisure.

Engineer Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of Sharjah Markets, said, “Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah is keen to strengthen its position as an integrated family destination by offering high-quality shopping and entertainment experiences that support local economic activity and enhance community engagement. The Al Jubail Winter Festival embodies this approach through an experience that combines family entertainment, support for entrepreneurs and small business owners, and the attraction of visitors throughout the season, reflecting the market’s role as a dynamic driver of social and economic activity across the emirate.”

In Al Dhaid, the Al Jubail Winter Festival focuses on highlighting the market’s local character through a diverse mix of traditional and international cuisine, spice, perfume, clothing, and textile stalls, alongside an inflatable play area for children. This reflects the unique identity of the area while supporting the commercial activity of productive families and small business owners.

Talal Mohammed, Director of the Central Region Markets Department, said: “At Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid, we are keen to ensure that events reflect the identity of the area and the needs of its community, while contributing to the stimulation of commercial activity and supporting local traders, within an attractive, family-friendly entertainment environment.”

The Al Jubail Winter Festival at Souq Al Jubail in Kalba is distinguished by its strong community and developmental dimension. In addition to entertainment shows, a mini zoo, inflatable play areas, and electric bikes, the festival features the “Khairat Al Dar” initiative, one of the festival’s key highlights.

The “Khairat Al Dar” initiative focuses on empowering local farmers to market their products directly to the public, promoting a culture of local consumption and food security, and showcasing agricultural heritage. This is achieved through educational workshops for children, competitions and prizes, and the distribution of agricultural seedlings in support of sustainability concepts.

Hilal Al Naqbi, Director of Eastern Region Markets, said, “Souq Al Jubail in Kalba represents a model of markets that play a developmental role beyond buying and selling, by supporting local farmers, promoting sustainability concepts, and building a genuine relationship between the market and the community. The ‘Khairat Al Dar’ initiative reflects our commitment to transforming the market into an active platform that supports food security and environmental awareness.”

Souq Al Jubail affirms that the Al Jubail Winter Festival 2025 is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing the markets’ role as economic and community hubs, providing high-quality content that elevates the visitor experience, and supporting sustainable development across the various regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.