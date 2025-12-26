NCM: Rain expected tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy weather tomorrow, becoming cloudy at times, with a chance of light rainfall over some coastal and northern areas.

Conditions are expected to be humid at night and on Sunday morning in parts of inland and coastal regions, with light to moderate winds that may become active at times.

In a statement today, the centre said winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate, with the first high tide at 16:45 and the second at 06:46, while the first low tide will occur at 11:21 and the second at 23:31.

In the Sea of Oman, waves will be light to moderate, with the first high tide at 14:37 and the second at 02:32, and low tides at 08:56 and 19:53, respectively.