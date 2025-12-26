Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of Al Ain Winterland at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

AL AIN, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the opening of the winter games event Al Ain Winterland, which is being held at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain Region until 15th January 2026.

Al Ain Winterland offers a wide variety of activities and games suitable for all age groups, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the range of recreational and sports facilities across Al Ain Region.

The winter-themed event brings together entertainment, family-oriented activities and sports experiences, including ice-skating, adventure games and dedicated spaces for children and youth to engage in interactive activities.

As well as sports and recreational facilities, the event features heritage-inspired restaurants and cafés that reflect the authenticity of local traditions and the richness of Al Ain Region’s cultural heritage.

Accompanying creative programmes and artistic and cultural workshops contribute to developing children’s skills and encouraging innovation, forming an integrated environment designed to nurture young creative talents.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that organising community recreational and sports events represents a key pillar in enhancing quality of life, helping to create a positive environment that supports social cohesion, promotes healthy lifestyles and meets the aspirations of families, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of empowering society to contribute effectively to the nation’s development.

The opening of Al Ain Winterland aligns with strategic development directions aimed at strengthening Al Ain Region as a destination for community events and family activities throughout the year, through continued investment in infrastructure development, the enhancement of community services and the establishment of recreational and sports facilities for all members of society.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality, and Brigadier Saeed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Director of Al Ain Police Directorate, along with several officials.