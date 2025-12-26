SCCI enlivens Kalba with Al Jubail Winter Festival celebrations

SHARJAH, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is supporting the 'Khayrat Al Dar' event, launched, on Thursday, at Souq Al Jubail in Kalba, as part of its strategy to expand the reach of Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026, the emirate’s flagship retail campaign.

The Chamber seeks to strengthen the promotional activities of the campaign and broaden its geographic scope across key retail destinations in Sharjah including the Eastern Region, thereby stimulating commercial and agricultural activity across the emirate’s cities and regions. The event attracts high visitor turnout and creates a festive atmosphere, coinciding with this year’s edition of Al Jubail Winter Festival.

The Sharjah Chamber’s support of the “Khayrat Al Dar” event reflects its commitment to promoting local consumption and supporting national products by providing free retail platforms for farmers to market their seasonal produce, including fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, honey, and dates. The initiative further functioned as an interactive engagement platform, connecting producers and consumers while presenting the full agricultural cycle from cultivation to harvest.

Aisha Saleh, Head of the Festival and Promotions Department at SCCI, remarked that the Chamber’s support for the “Khayrat Al Dar” initiative aligns with the strategic objectives of “Sharjah Shopping Promotions”, aimed at supporting multiple economic sectors and extending the scope of events across all regions of the emirate.

For her part, Amal Al Hosani, Head of Media and Marketing Department at SCCI, stated that the Chamber’s support for this initiative, as part of the Al Jubail Winter Festival, aims to reach the widest possible audience in the Eastern Region and introduce them to the events of “Sharjah Shopping Promotions,” which run until 25 March 2026.

She noted that the daily stage competitions held during the festival serve as an effective interactive tool for direct engagement with families and for strengthening the positive connection between the public and the campaign’s brand identity.

The programme features daily competition activities on the Al Jubail Winter Festival stage, with 40 shopping vouchers designated for the fish section across Souq Al Jubail branches in Sharjah, Kalba, and Al Dhaid. The competitions are designed to engage all family segments, including children, adolescents, and adults, and will run until next Sunday at Souq Al Jubail in Kalba, between 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

The Sharjah Shopping Promotions continue across all cities and regions of the emirate, with extensive participation from major shopping malls, central markets, and thousands of retail outlets. The campaign features prize draws for valuable rewards, alongside accompanying entertainment and heritage-themed activities, as well as substantial discounts on leading local and international brands.