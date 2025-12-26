Hatta Festival highlights children’s entrepreneurial creativity through Young Trader Initiative

DUBAI, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), organised the Young Trader initiative as part of the Hatta Festival, held under the umbrella of the #HattaWinter initiative. The initiative aims to foster entrepreneurial thinking among children and introduce them to the fundamentals of commercial engagement within an interactive and motivating educational environment.

The initiative is designed to support startups while encouraging the next generation to gain practical business experience by enabling children to present their ideas and products to the public, helping to develop communication skills, creative thinking, and self-confidence.

The initiative featured the participation of 4 small projects led by children aged between 8 and 13, reflecting a diversity of interests and creativity.

Amina Taher, Member of the #HattaWinter Initiative Organising Committee said the Young Trader initiative aims at empowering children to explore their abilities from an early age. She noted that the initiative offers a hands on experience that blends learning with entertainment, helping build early awareness of entrepreneurship and self-reliance within a supportive community setting.

She added that the initiative provides children with a platform to present their ideas and engage directly with the public, strengthening communication skills and self confidence in an environment that reflects real world business practice.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Our participation in the ‘Young Trader’ initiative aligns with Dubai SME’s strategic direction to support the entrepreneurship community and achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 and the key priority of empowering Emirati startup talent.”

He noted that the ‘Young Trader’ initiative helps children gain early exposure to entrepreneurship, project management, and public engagement, effectively equipping them to develop their ideas into sustainable ventures. It provides a practical platform for building essential skills and confidence, fostering a conscious and capable generation ready to contribute meaningfully to the future economy. He added that the initiative also reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to nurturing innovation and practical skills in young generations.

The #HattaWinter initiative is being delivered by Brand Dubai, under the supervision of the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta, in partnership with key government entities, including the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Community Development Authority, Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.