UAE President receives written message from President of Tanzania

ABU DHABI, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, concerning bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting today in Abu Dhabi with Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Tanzian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and advance avenues of joint cooperation across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of the Tanzian minister, affirming the distinguished relations that unite the two countries.

The UAE top diplomat highlighted the UAE’s keenness to work with Tanzania to capitalise on available opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in a manner that supports the development priorities of both nations and brings further prosperity and wellbeing to their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.