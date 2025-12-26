UAE clinch 31 medals at Qatar International Cup, Arab, West Asian Weightlifting Championships

DOHA. 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE national weightlifting team secured a total of 31 medals at the conclusion of their participation in the Qatar International Cup, Arab and West Asian Weightlifting Championships held today in here, across junior, youth and senior categories.

The medal haul comprised 10 gold, six silver and 15 bronze.

Weightlifter Moayad Al Najjar excelled in the over-102kg category, winning seven gold medals and one silver, while his teammate Ezzedine Al Ghafair claimed four silver medals and an equal number of bronze medals.

The UAE Weightlifting Federation also achieved notable successes on the sidelines of the championships during the elections of the Arab Weightlifting Federation and the West Asia Weightlifting Federation. Mohammed Al Naqbi was selected as a member of the Executive Bureau of the West Asia Federation, while Hamad Al Ajmi won the position of Vice Chairman of the Development and Training Committee at the Arab Federation. Faisal Al Hammadi was elected to the Training and Development Committee of the West Asia Federation, Jassim Al Awadhi to the Marketing and Media Committee, and Sheikha Al Kaabi was appointed Chairwoman of the Women’s Committee.