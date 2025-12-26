US airlines cancel over 1,000 flights amid severe winter storm warnings

WASHINGTON, 26th December, 2025 (WAM) -- US airlines grounded more than 1,000 flights on Friday as severe winter storm warnings disrupted peak holiday travel, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware.

By 12:00 p.m. US Eastern Time, a total of 1,097 flights had been cancelled, while 3,608 others were delayed across the country.

The US National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings, cautioning that hazardous travel conditions were expected to affect the Great Lakes region, the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England from Friday through Saturday morning.