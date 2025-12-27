Dubai Customs organises 'Little Customs Trader Event' to promote entrepreneurship among future generation

DUBAI, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs, represented by the "Tadal for Job Happiness" team, organised a small customs trader event with the participation of 40 children of different age groups, as part of its keenness to instill the concepts of entrepreneurship and promote economic awareness among the younger generations, and support meaningful community work.

The event aimed to give children the opportunity to gain practical experience that simulates real-life commercial activities by presenting their products to Dubai Customs employees in an interactive educational environment that combines learning and practical application, contributing to the development of their commercial skills.

In this context, Rashed Obaid AlSharid, Executive Director of Finance and Administration at Dubai Customs, emphasised that this initiative is part of the department's commitment to investing in people from an early age, noting that enabling children to gain practical experience in a real-world environment contributes to building confident personalities and reinforces their understanding of work, innovation, and responsibility, in line with Dubai's vision of preparing generations capable of shaping the future.

The Executive Director of Finance and Administration added that through these initiatives, Dubai Customs is keen to strengthen community partnerships, consolidate its role in supporting families and children, and provide a stimulating environment that fosters initiative and creativity among the future generation, reflecting the department's commitment to its community role alongside its institutional role.

He emphasised that such initiatives embody the emirate's vision of empowering the younger generation and promoting a social environment that supports ambition and innovation, within an integrated institutional approach that balances service delivery with an active and sustainable community role. Investing in children's awareness and skills is an investment in Dubai's future, instilling confidence that they are partners in shaping a city where nothing is impossible.