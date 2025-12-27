Brand Dubai organises unique camping experience in Hatta Mountains

DUBAI, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the community activities of the Hatta Festival 2025, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, organised a unique camping experience in the Hatta Mountains that brought together participants for a programme of exploratory activities, workshops and educational sessions.

The experience aimed to foster social interaction among participants of different age groups, promote environmental awareness, and showcase Dubai’s diverse tourism destinations alongside its rich natural and cultural environment.

The camping activities began with a gathering of more than 50 participants near Suhaila Lakes. The first programme segment featured a guided hiking experience led by environmental researcher Sultan Al Balushi, during which participants explored the Hatta Mountains and learned about the region’s wildlife and distinctive geological formations.

The educational experience aimed to raise environmental awareness and reinforce sustainability concepts among participants of different age groups.

As the sun set behind the peaks of the Hatta Mountains, participants returned to the shores of Suhaila Lakes to select camping locations and set up their tents. The evening programme included an interactive astronomy lecture supported by visual presentations, alongside a competition focused on identifying the names of stars and their appearance timings throughout the month.

Later in the evening, participants took part in a live stargazing experience, during which professional Emirati photographer Yousef Al Qasimi delivered a dedicated session highlighting the stories of ancestors and their relationship with the stars in determining directions and travel timings.

The session offered a meaningful blend of knowledge and heritage under Hatta’s clear night sky.

Photography enthusiasts participated in a specialised wildlife documentation experience led by professional Emirati photographer Abdulla Alhattawi. Participants were introduced to various bird and animal species native to the Hatta Mountains and learned professional photography techniques for capturing nature and wildlife. The experience enabled participants to produce images reflecting the area’s distinctive character and natural beauty.