10th Al Salam Cycling Championship to commence with Emirati Men’s Amateur Race on 28 December

DUBAI, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the 10th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship will commence with the Emirati Men’s Amateur Race, on Sunday, 28th December.

The Championship is organised by The Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai.

The Emirati Men’s Amateur Race, held under the theme ‘Security and Safety’, will cover a distance of 158 kilometres, starting from the Dubai Police Academy and concluding at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve in Saih Al Salam.

The race has witnessed strong registration turnout, reflecting the Championships status as the largest community cycling race of its kind globally in terms of diversity and prize value.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of The Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, said that the selected route for this race reflects the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, from which the Al Salam Cycling Championship was launched to celebrate national institutions and highlight Dubai’s cultural and heritage landmarks. He noted that the Championship routes are designed to allow cyclists to pass through diverse areas across the emirate.

He added that previous editions of the Championship featured collaborations with prominent national institutions, including the The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, as well as a dedicated race held in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai. Other routes crossed the heart of Dubai and extended to the Hatta region.

The ‘Security and Safety’ race will begin at the Dubai Police Academy and conclude with the finish line and awards ceremony at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve in Saih Al Salam, one of Dubai’s leading destinations for sports and cycling enthusiasts.

Al Falasi noted that the Emirati Men’s Amateur Race continues to record steady growth in performance levels each year, with heightened competition driven by participants’ determination to secure top positions. He explained that this reflects the objectives of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, which aims to encourage community members to adopt sports as part of a healthy and active lifestyle and to attract wider participation in cycling.

The 10th edition of the event is being held under the slogan ‘Ten Years of Achievements and Success’, marking a decade since the launch of the Championship, which has become a recognised community landmark and a platform that highlights Dubai’s sporting culture and key landmarks to international audiences.

The Supreme Organising Committee of the Championship has approved the organisation of four main races as part of the 10th edition. Registration is currently open for the Elite Race, held under the theme ‘The Ruler’s Court of Dubai Race’, which will take place on 18th January and cover a distance of 200 kilometres. For the second consecutive year, the race will start from The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and conclude at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve in Saih Al Salam.

The Championship also includes the Women’s Race, scheduled for 25 January, with the 10th edition concluding with the Desert Race on 1 February 2026.

The Supreme Organising Committee also announced the opening of registration for the photography competition, organised in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), building on the strong participation and positive engagement witnessed in the previous edition. The second edition of the competition aims to encourage photographers to document the championship and capture images that reflect Dubai’s landscape and the competitive spirit of the races.

The Al Salam Cycling Championship is held in cooperation with a number of strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Dubai Sports Council, Government of Dubai Media Office, Dubai Sports Channel, UAE Cycling Federation as general referee, and Dubai Film.