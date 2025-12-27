UAE welcomes UN Assessment Mission to El Fasher; calls for unhindered aid access, humanitarian truce

ABU DHABI, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has welcomed the United Nations’ assessment mission to El Fasher as an important step toward restoring humanitarian access for civilians who have endured months of siege and deprivation.

"This access must now become sustained and predictable, not symbolic. Aid must reach El Fasher and extend to all communities in need across Sudan quickly, safely, and without obstruction, in line with international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians," she said.

"We commend the United States for its diplomatic leadership, and recognize the efforts of the United Nations, OCHA, and humanitarian partners working under extreme and dangerous conditions. The UAE calls on both warring parties to immediately allow full, unhindered humanitarian access nationwide, through all viable routes, and to implement an immediate nationwide humanitarian truce without preconditions.

"The UAE is ready to support an immediate scale-up. Our humanitarian logistics and operational hub capabilities are on standby to accelerate the movement of life-saving assistance as soon as access is granted. Rapid clearance and safe passage for humanitarian convoys will deliver urgent relief to Sudanese families and help stabilize communities under severe pressure.

"Working with regional and international partners, including through the Quad, we will continue pressing for sustained, unhindered humanitarian access and an immediate nationwide humanitarian truce. We also call on the international community to step up financial support to enable OCHA and its partners to expand life-saving assistance and meet the scale of suffering across Sudan.”