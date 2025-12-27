Arab League holds emergency meeting Sunday to reject Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

CAIRO, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab League's General Secretariat Saturday said that it will convene an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives Sunday to discuss developments following Israel’s recognition of the so-called "Somaliland."

The permanent delegate-level meeting, to be held upon a request from Somalia, is to reaffirm the Arab categorical rejection of any unilateral measures or decisions that undermine Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Cairo-based League said in a statement on Saturday.

The meeting also stresses adherence by international humanitarian law, and the relevant Arab League and the African Union decisions, it added.

It also aims to show full solidarity with Somalia and back its legitimate institutions in a manner that maintains security and stability in the region, it noted.