President of Asian Sailing Federation attends day three of Asian Cup in Al Hamriyah

SHARJAH, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Malav Shroff, President of the Asian Sailing Federation, attended on Saturday, December 27, 2025, the competitions of the third day of the Asian Youth Modern Sailing Cup, which kicked off last Wednesday and runs until 30 December.

The championship is organised by Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club in cooperation with the UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation, at the Al Hamriyah International Sailing Centre.

Shroff was received by Humaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, in the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Harib, Vice President of the UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation, and Mohammed Al Obaidli, Secretary General of the Federation.

The President of the Asian Sailing Federation expressed his pleasure at attending this continental event, praising Al Hamriyah Club’s efforts and its outstanding organisation of the Asian Cup, through providing an ideal competitive environment to develop young Asian talents in the sport of sailing.

Mohammed Abdullah Harib emphasised the importance of the UAE in general, and Al Hamriyah Club in particular, hosting this continental event, and the role this plays in strengthening the country’s position on the map of marine sports and in developing the technical level of the national team players.