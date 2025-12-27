Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park hits new record capacity in 2025

DUBAI, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park continued in 2025 to implement a strategic expansion plan that reinforces its role in supporting the transition to clean energy, recording tangible increases in current production capacity and expanding targets for upcoming phases. This progress further consolidates the implementation of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050.

During the year, the Solar Park’s total installed capacity rose to 3,860 megawatts (MW) of clean energy, following the addition of 800 MW, utilising both photovoltaic panels and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies. This reflects the accelerated pace of delivery of the project’s advanced phases.

This capacity represents around 21.5 percent of the total power generation capacity of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), highlighting the sustained growth of solar energy’s contribution to Dubai’s energy mix.

The new capacity additions, implemented as part of the project’s sixth phase, provide strong support for Dubai’s clean energy objectives. Projections indicate that the Solar Park’s total capacity will exceed 7,260 MW by 2030, compared with the previous target of 5,000 MW. Clean energy sources are also expected to contribute around 34 percent of Dubai’s total power generation capacity over the next five years, in line with approved plans.

In 2025, DEWA launched the tender for the project’s seventh phase, which is expected to add approximately 2,000 MW of solar power linked to energy storage systems with a capacity of 1,400 megawatt-hours. This will enable the generation of 8,400 megawatt-hours of stored clean energy, making it one of the world’s largest solar power projects integrated with storage.

The Solar Park’s global standing hass further been reinforced during the year by achieving a new Guinness World Record for the highest capacity produced by a concentrated solar power plant operated by a single entity. The CSP capacity of the fourth phase reached 700 MW, strengthening the project’s international profile as an advanced platform for clean energy technologies.

The expansion of production capacity has also contributed significantly to reducing carbon emissions. Upon achieving the enhanced 2030 target, the Solar Park is expected to deliver environmental savings of more than 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, reflecting its positive environmental impact within the UAE’s broader sustainability and climate action efforts.

Throughout 2025, the Solar Park attracted strong interest from international and local companies, with dozens expressing preliminary commitments to compete for development contracts in upcoming phases. This underscores the project’s investment appeal and the economic value it generates through private sector partnerships under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model adopted for its implementation.

Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park stands as one of the most prominent strategic renewable energy projects in the Middle East. Ambitious expansion phases are set to continue next year, further strengthening the UAE’s capacity to lead the global clean energy transition and reaffirming the project’s pivotal role in achieving national sustainability goals and long-term carbon emission reductions.