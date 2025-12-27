Russia extends ban on petrol, diesel exports until February 2026

MOSCOW, 27th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Russia has extended a temporary ban on the export of motor petrol, diesel fuel and other petroleum products as part of efforts to stabilise the domestic fuel market, the government’s press service said, according to TASS.

Under a new government decree, the ban on the export of motor petrol outside the country has been prolonged until 28 February 2026, inclusive.

The restriction will apply to all economic operators, including direct producers, the statement said.

The decree also extends the ban on the export of marine fuel, vacuum gas oil and other types of gas oils, including volumes purchased at exchange auctions, until 28 February 2026. In this case, the restriction will not apply to direct producers of petroleum products.