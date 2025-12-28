World Sports Summit opens on 29 December with participation of top international sportspersons, experts

DUBAI, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the inaugural World Sports Summit will commence in Dubai on Monday.

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the theme ‘Uniting the World Through Sport,’ the summit will bring together more than 1,500 participants with some of the best-known sportspersons, experts, decision-makers, and leadership figures shaping the sector globally gathering at the Madinat Jumeirah through 29 and 30 December.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, affirmed that the event will provide a global platform to discuss the future of sports, honour its stars, and underscore the importance of sports in uniting communities worldwide, besides inspiring future generations and strengthening support for promising talents across various sports.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor stated, “The World Sports Summit will bring together in Dubai the most prominent decision-makers from sports organisations, international federations, major clubs and companies operating in the sports industry, as well as champions, stars and coaches. This global gathering will include dialogue sessions, workshops, seminars and numerous meetings that will shed light on the current state of global sports, the challenges it faces, its development prospects and promising opportunities. It will also discuss various ideas to develop effective and impactful initiatives that support the growth of the sports sector worldwide.”

The two-day event will feature 70 speakers, including leadership figures, decision-makers and stars from the playing and administrative sectors. The first day’s programme includes panel discussions and inspirational speeches by a host of officials and stars. The day will begin with a speech by Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, followed by a speech by Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, entitled ‘The Next 90 Minutes.’

H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain, will also deliver a speech on the opening day. This will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, and a session with Tunisian tennis champion Ons Jabeur and Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa.

The final panel for the day will feature Nasser Al Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain and Chairman of the European Club Association, with the discussion being moderated by former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch.

Also lined up on the opening day is a panel discussion featuring Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, followed by a speech by Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports.

Another panel discussion will feature former boxer Oleksandr Usyk, followed by two sessions with former NBA players and current managers, namely Tamika Termaglio, Terry Smith, Michelle Roberts, and Danita Johnson.

The first day’s deliberations will conclude with a panel discussion featuring Brazilian and international football legend Ronaldo Nazario, a two-time World Cup winner and recipient of numerous club and individual awards.

The second day of the summit will open with a session featuring Mixed Martial Arts legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will discuss the future of combat sports. This session will be moderated by former England and Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand.

Another session will bring together former Italian football star Roberto Baggio and his daughter Valentina Baggio, along with Italian football legend Alessandro Del Piero, a 2006 World Cup winner.

Another session will host a number of American football stars, including Reggie Bush, Baron Davis, Marquez Colston, and Swin Cash, with the discussions centered on the relationship between playing and sports management.

The fourth session, highlighting the role of sports championships and stars in the evolution of the global fashion industry, will feature Jamie Wynne, president of the fashion company Jimmy Choo; Victor Cruz, American football star; and Michael Utley, commercial director of AC Milan.

In a special session focusing on the EuroLeague basketball league, Abdullah Al Naboodah, founder and owner of the Dubai Basketball Club, which participates in the league, will speak along with French basketball legend Tony Parker, owner of Lyon; and Paulios Mottijonas, CEO of the EuroLeague.