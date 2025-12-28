Over 50 local, international speakers to headline 11th Dubai International Project Management Forum

DUBAI, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the 11th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will bring together an elite line-up of local and international speakers, including ministers, heads of authorities and institutions, and senior executives from leading global companies.

Former world No. 1 and global tennis champion Andre Agassi will deliver the Forum’s keynote address, which will be held from 12 to 15 January at Madinat Jumeirah under the theme “Bridging Communities”.

RTA is co-hosting the Forum in collaboration with DP World, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Emaar Properties and the Project Management Institute (PMI). The programme will explore five key themes: The Sustainable City, Digital Transformation, Future Jobs, Technology & Future, and Customer-Centricity.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, “Over its past ten editions, the Dubai International Project Management Forum has firmly established itself as one of the world’s leading conferences, bringing together decision-makers, experts and innovators. The Forum has enriched discussions on international best practices, supported knowledge transfer and opened new horizons for advancing project management systems across vital sectors.

“The Forum is a strategic platform for showcasing Dubai’s remarkable growth journey, highlighting its pioneering experience in developing and delivering iconic projects that enhance quality of life, and reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a future-focused global city and a model of innovation, governance and sustainability.”

Al Tayer added, “Announcing the participation of an elite group of international speakers reaffirms the Forum’s commitment to attracting influential global figures and decision-makers, thereby enriching discussions across its five themes: The Sustainable City, Digital Transformation, Future Jobs, Technology & Future, and Customer-Centricity. These themes encompass pivotal topics such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, the Metaverse, blockchain, the project economy, organisational resilience and team empowerment.

“These discussions clearly reflect the rapidly evolving demands of today’s world and underscore the need to harness innovative solutions to manage projects with efficiency and foresight.”

The Dubai International Project Management Forum announced that the keynote speaker for its eleventh edition will be Mr Andre Agassi, the former American tennis champion and one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Agassi won eight Grand Slam singles titles and held the world No. 1 ranking in men’s singles for a total of 101 weeks. He became renowned for his distinctive baseline playing style and charismatic personality.

Agassi is also regarded as one of the most influential athletes in the field of education reform. He has established several philanthropic initiatives supporting education, including the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, which works to improve the quality of schooling for underserved children in low-income communities, as well as the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy. He frequently underscores his belief that “education is the most powerful tool for transforming children’s lives.”

The list of participants in the eleventh edition of the Forum includes Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon and Chairman of Eagle Hills; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World Group; Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity Council for the UAE Government; Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Salem Humaid Al Merri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Mohamed Saeed Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of A.R.M. Holding Group.

The list also includes a group of prominent figures, comprising inspiring leaders in project management, alongside influential global and regional experts and senior international trainers in the field. Among them are Duncan Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Skyports Infrastructure; Dr Mehdi Fardan Al Fardan, Chairman of the Board of Gulf International Cancer Centre; Ike Nwankwo, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Project Management Institute (PMI); Dr Mladen Vukomanović, President of the World Project Management Organisation; Mr Duncan Fisher, Chief Show Operations Officer at Cirque du Soleil; Denise Jarvie, Chief Executive Officer of the Agile Alliance; Professor Pedro Serrador, Professor of Project Management at the University of Toronto; and Bear Grylls, the renowned British adventurer and writer.

The list further includes Muhammed Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding; Farhad Azizi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments; Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PRYPCO; Professor Khaled Al Marri, Chairman of the International Association of Project Managers (IAPM) UAE; Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AIE3; Amal Al Marri, Co-Founder of the Independent Food Company; and Deem Al Bassam, Co-Founder of the Independent Food Company.

The eleventh edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum will discuss five main themes and sixteen sub-themes. The main themes include The Sustainable City, which covers driving sustainable growth and communities of the future; Jobs of the Future, which includes efficiency and optimisation, remote project management, the project and circular economy, and the role of specialised education; Digital Transformation, which covers leadership and strategy, agile management, digital twins and the Metaverse, and blockchain technology; Technology & Future, which covers artificial intelligence, future smart mobility and big data; and Customer Centricity in Project Management, which covers customer engagement and communication, empowered project teams, and agile and hybrid project management.