CSC underscores importance of security measures during downloading, streaming

ABU DHABI, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the weekly awareness campaign of the "Cyber Pulse" initiative launched by the Cyber Security Council (CSC), the Council emphasised, through its weekly awareness message on cyber risks under the theme "Stream Safe … Download Smart", the importance of strengthening security measures during any form of online streaming. The Council affirmed that using trusted internet platforms to watch movies or listen to music helps safeguard users’ devices and personal data.

In its weekly awareness message, the Council called for adherence to technical and behavioural practices that prevent exposure to malware, hacking, and privacy violations. It stressed that fraudsters have become increasingly sophisticated, creating messages that appear credible and employing advanced techniques, which require users to remain constantly vigilant before using any website or application to download movies or music.

CSC also emphasised the necessity of verifying the accuracy of information and the credibility of websites and links before clicking on them, as well as ensuring that electronic devices are protected with software capable of blocking malware. It warned users against free websites, noting that "free" does not necessarily mean trustworthy or secure.

Some websites may offer free content while simultaneously exploiting or selling users’ personal data, placing users before complex challenges in protecting their data. This reality further necessitates adopting defensive tools and technologies based on knowledge, awareness, and a clear understanding of the scale of cyber risks and threats.

The Council stated that confronting these cyber risks begins at the individual level by enhancing cyber culture and awareness of the risks associated with cyberspace. Individuals must recognise that engaging in such practices, such as accessing untrusted websites or downloading movies and music from unreliable sources, may result in data compromise, privacy violations, or even device infection with malicious software or ransomware that steals users’ data. Such situations may escalate into full-scale fraud, underscoring the need for constant vigilance.

In its weekly awareness message, the Cyber Pulse campaign highlighted the magnitude of these risks, noting that piracy websites recorded 216 billion visits by the end of 2024 and more than 90% of music files exchanged through illegal networks, at the same time 70% of users are unaware that free streaming sites may serve as gateways to malware. The campaign also indicated that one million computers compromised after visiting illegal streaming websites.

The Cyber Pulse campaign presented a set of guidelines to help users avoid falling victim to malware, viruses, and other risks while browsing free websites or during the downloading or streaming of movies and music. These recommendations focused on avoiding clicks on untrusted links, verifying the information contained in messages or sponsored advertisements, using official and trusted platforms for streaming or downloading content, and enabling security software to remove threats and protect against viruses.

The Council emphasised that cyber safety has become a major challenge in cyberspace and that these preventive measures complement government efforts to address current digital challenges and rapid technological developments.

Now in its second year, the "Cyber Pulse" awareness campaign launched by the Cybersecurity Council continues across social media platforms as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to build a secure cyberspace that safeguards users from growing digital threats.

This initiative aligns with the nation’s comprehensive vision to enhance confidence in the digital ecosystem, foster a strong cybersecurity culture among families and individuals, and promote best cyber practices that protect the safety and privacy of citizens and residents in an era of rapid digital transformation.