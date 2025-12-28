Tomorrow’s weather partly cloudy with rainfall, rising temperatures: NCM

ABU DHABI, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation accompanied by rainfall over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, along with a rise in temperatures.

In a statement today, NCM said winds will be moderate to fresh, becoming strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust. Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate, becoming rough at times. The first high tide will occur at 19:15 and the second at 08:20, while the first low tide will be at 14:03 and the second at 00:56.

In the Sea of Oman, the sea will also be moderate to rough at times. The first high tide will occur at 17:57 and the second at 04:05, while the first low tide will be at 11:06 and the second at 22:16.