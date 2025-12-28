Storms wreak havoc on South Africa’s electricity supply

JOHANNESBURG, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Storms and high winds are wreaking havoc on South Africa’s electricity supply, with disruptions reported nationwide.

“While major disruptions in the Eastern Cape have largely been addressed, the KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Free State provinces remain severely affected,” state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. said in a statement on Sunday.

The adverse weather conditions are placing significant strain on response times, particularly in areas where access is restricted due to flooding, damaged infrastructure or unsafe terrain, and Eskom teams are working around the clock to restore the power supply safely and as quickly as possible, it added.