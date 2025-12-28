Second edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup comes to end

KUWAIT, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup reached its final stop Saturday evening after a series of international rounds, which spanned many countries in various continents all around the world, culminating at the Bait Al Arab Arena in Kuwait.

Roughly 150 horses belonging to 91 owners competed in the final leg, while qualifying classes were held for the following categories: Yearling Fillies, Yearling Fillies, Yearling Colts, Junior Colts, as well as Senior Mares and Senior Stallions. Finally, the championship rounds were held and produced gold medalists for each category.

The closing ceremony marked the culmination of the strong and entertaining competition as well as the vast participation from Arabian horse studs and owners and was attended by prominent distinguished officials and a large audience, reinforcing the championship’s status as one of the world’s leading international events dedicated to Arabian Horse sows hips.

The closing event and award ceremony were attended by Sheikh Hamad Khaled Al Sabah; Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, Ambassador of the UAE to Kuwait; and Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the EAHS and Vice Chairman of the EAHGC Committee, along with a number of officials, owners, and stud managers participating in the event.

A total of 791 horses belonging to approximately 460 owners participated in the legs of the second edition of the EAHGC, with total dedicated prize money being AED3.986 million. In total, the number of winning horses reached 488, while 342 owners were winners as well, in a clear confirmation the championship’s continuous international growth.

As the different legs were held across all continents, this second edition reaffirmed the built on the success achieved by the inaugural edition and clearly reflected the UAE’s commitment to supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders, strengthening the breed’s global presence and standing, and preserving the authentic Arab cultural heritage associated with these noble creatures.

In the results of the Yearling Fillies Championship in the Kuwait leg, Rewaya Al Fayyad, owned by Mosleh Al Enezi, claimed the gold title ahead of Seetah Al Seet snagged the silver medal for owner by Khaled Al Azmi, while Asayel Nadera owned by Othman Al Obaid took home the bronze.

In the Junior Fillies Championship, DOC Jailan, owned by Fahad Alkandari, won the gold medal, and Nourah Al Badwah gave owner Abdulrahman Mohammed Alajmi the silver in second place, and Alihandra of Al Dhafrah Stud came in third with the bronze.

In the Senior Mares Championship, Abhar Maleekah owned by Hussain and Khalifah Al Dabbous won the gold title, while the silver went to Asayel Madarah of Al Jasmi Stud, and Justicia AE won the bronze for owner Mohammed Essam Al Sahhaf.

Asayel Majd, owned by Khaled Al Nughaimshi, proved himself in the Yearling Colts Championship and won gold, followed by Sultan Banat Al Reeh for owner Abdulaziz Al Jassar with silver, as HMF Jaber owned by Hamad Al Enezi came in third to claim the bronze.

In the Junior Colts Championship, Almuhannad Aljasmi proudly earned the gold medal for Al Jasmi Stud, while Abhar Rashad gave owners Hussin and Khalifa Al Dabbous silver in second, and Qais Al Fayyad owned by Mosleh Al Enezi came in third and took bronze.

Waseem Al Bahya, owned by Meshal Salem Al Mesbah won the gold in the Senior Stallions Championship, edging over Hafeet owned by Abdullateef Al Rumaih who came in second to take silver, and Dollar Al Remas owned by Ali Al Hendal landed in third to take the bronze.

The first leg of the second edition of the EAHGC took place in Australia from January 31 to February 2, 2025, followed by the second leg in the Kingdom of Bahrain on May 1–2, then the third leg in the Kingdom of Morocco from May 9–11, 2025.

Afterwards, the action moved to Qingdao, China, with the fourth leg held in July, then Warsaw, Poland, in August, which also hosted the sixth round in Belgium. Two consecutive legs were held in the month of September, the seventh in the United States and the eighth in Argentina, before Italy hosted the ninth round in November, leading up to the final leg in Kuwait.