Al Salam Cycling Championship marks rousing start to 10th edition with Helal Al Harbi crowned champion in Emirati Men’s Amateur Race

DUBAI, 28th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended key stages of the opening race of the 10th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship organised by the Private Office of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai.

The Championship, being held under the patronage and directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed, kicked off on Sunday, with the Emirati Men’s Amateur Race held under the theme ‘Safety and Security’ marking the commencement of a diverse schedule of events and community activities.

The opening race spotlighted Dubai Police’s unstinting efforts to safeguard the community, with the race marking its ceremonial start at the Dubai Police Academy and the competitors crossing the finishing line at Al Marmoom Reserve in Saih Al Salam.

The start of the race at the Dubai Police Academy was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and His Excellency Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director-General of The Private Office of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship.

The opening day of the Championship witnessed some impressive performances in both the individual and team categories. In the individual category, Helal Al Harbi of ABH Cycling Team 1 claimed the top spot with a time of 3:55:52. Rashid Al Baloushi, also from ABH Cycling Team 1, secured second place on 3:55:52. Saeed Al Blooshi, representing ABH Cycling Team 2, finished in third place with an identical time of 3:55:52.

In the team category, ABH Cycling Team 1, led by Sheikh Ahmad Bin Hamad Al Nuaimi, took the first position with an outstanding time of 11:47:35. The Dubai Police 1 team finished in second place with a time of 12:05:16, while ABH Cycling Team 2 took third place, completing the race in 12:05:56.

Finally, in the over-40 age category, Saad Al Blooshi, representing ABH Cycling Team 1, emerged victorious with a time of 4:00:56, marking a well-deserved success.

The spirited competition witnessed during the event underscored the sustained growth of the championship, which is celebrating its 10th edition with an exceptional showing in terms of the number of participants and their steadily improving performances year after year. The spectacular race route led riders past Dubai’s striking urban landmarks before eventually finishing at Al Marmoom Reserve — a natural attraction that has become a focal point for environmentally friendly sports. The race helps promote sustainability while encouraging the community to adopt a healthier and active lifestyle.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi expressed his utmost gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for encouraging participants in the race with his presence and for his constant support, which has helped the championship emerge as the largest community cycling event in the world in terms of diversity and prize money as it marks its 10th edition.

Al Falasi also emphasised the Al Salam Cycling Championship’s commitment to highlighting the role of community institutions given that the event enjoys widespread attention far beyond the borders of the UAE. He highlighted the cooperation with the Dubai Police Academy, a leading national institution in the UAE and the region, which for more than three and a half decades has contributed to strengthening the UAE’s legal, judicial, police, and security sectors, and played a key role in strengthening public ‘safety and security’ by imparting advanced knowledge and high-level training. He further said that the Academy, in addition to being a prominent educational, training, and research institution, also plays a distinguished role in promoting a sporting culture and ranks as one of the championship’s key success partners.

Expressing his appreciation for the efforts of all participants, Al Falasi noted that the level of competition witnessed in the Emirati Men’s Amateur Race showcased the massive public appeal of the championship in its 10th edition. It also reflected the quality of preparations and the strong desire of all competitors to earn a place on the podium.

The action now shifts to the Elite Race, also known as ‘The Ruler’s Court of Dubai Race,’ scheduled for 18th January, which will be held over a 200-km route. The race will start from the Court of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai and finish at Al Marmoom Reserve. The Women’s Race will take place on 25th January, while the fourth and final race – the Desert Race – will be held on 1st February 2026.

The championship is being held in cooperation with several strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai, the Dubai Sports Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, Dubai Sports Channel, UAE Cycling Federation (General Referee), and Dubai Film.