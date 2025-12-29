Bodour Al Qasimi launches 'Check in At Sharjah, Stay with Literature' campaign

SHARJAH, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, has launched the “Check in At Sharjah, Stay with Literature" campaign to promote reading and strengthen the link between readers and Sharjah’s cultural identity.

The initiative aims to present reading as a daily cultural experience that reflects Sharjah’s literary heritage and reinforces a sense of belonging among residents and visitors.

The campaign draws on the concept of a quiet hotel stay, positioning Sharjah as a “cultural haven” where books are framed as a source of comfort and reflection. It will be rolled out through a curated line of products designed to reflect the emirate’s history and cultural narratives, and to encourage interest in Arabic books and Emirati authors.

Sheikha Bodour said reading is not only a means of acquiring knowledge but also a bridge connecting individuals to the memory and spirit of a place.

“The ‘Check in At Sharjah, Stay with Literature’ campaign was designed not only to be an invitation to read, but to be an integrated path to building a deeper emotional connection between individuals and their cultural space, strengthening belonging and enriching the cultural movement in society,” she said.

She added that the campaign supports the cultural project launched by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Menassah Distribution Company, which is implementing the campaign, said it will offer products combining fashion, books, hospitality, board games and stationery. The line will also include reading-themed phrases such as “Reading Club” and “Read, You’re in Sharjah,” as well as designs featuring Sharjah landmarks.

The campaign forms part of Menassah’s broader strategy to support Emirati writers and publishers and expand reading resources. It builds on last year’s “Read, You’re in Sharjah” campaign, and aims to further embed reading into everyday life while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a cultural capital in the Arab world.