Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hawami District Council

SHARJAH, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the formation of Al Hawami District Council in Khorfakkan.

The decree appoints Khamis Salem Khamis Musallam Al Naqbi chairman of Al Hawami District Council in Khorfakkan.

The council will include the following members: Abdullah Ali Mohammed bin Aboud Al Naqbi, Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed Al Jarrah Al Hammadi, Naeemi Ali Mubarak Al Shehhi, Ali Yousef Ali Saqr Al Hammadi, Talal Hassan Jalal Ahmed Al Houti, Dr Amina Yousef Khalfan Al Naqbi, and Abeer Ismail Ahmed Khalifa Al Hosani.

The council will elect a vice-chairman at its inaugural meeting from among its members by consensus or a direct secret ballot, with a majority vote of those in attendance. The vice-chairman will take on the chairman's duties in their absence or if the position becomes vacant.

Additionally, the decree sets the council members’ term at four years, starting from the date of the council's formation.

The council will continue to operate until a new council is appointed, even after the current term concludes. Members whose terms have ended may be considered for reappointment for one additional term.