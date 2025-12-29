Sharjah Ruler witnesses Judicial Council members swearing-in

SHARJAH, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, presided over a swearing-in ceremony for members of the Judicial Council on Monday morning at Al Badi' Palace.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council.

The ceremony recognised several members of the Judicial Council, including: Judge Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the Judicial Department; Judge Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla, President of the Court of Cassation; Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Sharjah; Judge Dr. Salama Rashid Salem Tamim Al Ketbi, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department; Judge Dr Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, President of the Courts of Appeal; and Judge Dr. Omar Obaid Al Ghoul Al Salami, President of the Courts of First Instance.

The Ruler of Sharjah emphasised the significance of the trust and responsibility bestowed upon judges and members of the judiciary. He underscored the necessity of reinforcing the principles of justice and integrity, which are essential for enhancing community confidence in the judicial system and safeguarding rights and freedoms.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan commended the President and members of the Judicial Council for their dedication to establishing the foundations of the judicial system, enhancing its personnel, and promoting its independence.

He highlighted that the courts are currently addressing a wide array of cases. He stressed the importance of adjudicating these matters in a way that ensures justice and upholds social cohesion.

He recommended that leniency be exercised in family-related cases to prevent any actions that may disrupt familial structures, advocating for resolutions that foster reconciliation and compromise, thereby reinforcing family ties and contributing to social stability.

In response, the members of the Judicial Council articulated their pride in the trust conferred upon them, reiterating their commitment to executing their duties with the highest levels of dedication and transparency. They affirmed their alignment with the Emirate of Sharjah's dedication to upholding the rule of law and promoting justice.