Sharjah Ruler forms Saih Al Khor District Council

SHARJAH, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the formation of Saih Al Khor District Council in Khorfakkan.

The decree appoints Mohammed Khalfan Al Mughni Al Naqbi chairman of the Saih Al Khor District Council in Khorfakkan.

The council will include the following members: Khalid Ali Abdullah Al Raisi, Ibrahim Khalil Al Hosani, Ali Khamis Ahmed Al Naqbi, Mohammed Ali Mohammed Tahsoon Al Shehhi, Ali Ahmed Mohammed Al Qawadi Al Hammadi, Nawal Mohammed Abdullah Al Hammadi, and Mariam Saeed Ali Alai Al Naqbi.

The council will elect a vice-chairman at its inaugural meeting, chosen from among its members by consensus or a direct secret ballot, with a majority vote of those in attendance. The vice-chairman will take on the chairman's duties in their absence or if the position becomes vacant.

Additionally, the decree specifies that the term for members of the district council will last four years, beginning from the date of its formation.

The council will continue to operate until a new council is appointed, even after the current term concludes. Members whose terms have ended may be considered for reappointment for one additional term.