APIAC, Opus 2 announce office openings in ADGM

ABU DHABI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, on Monday announced that the Asia Pacific International Arbitration Chamber (APIAC) will establish an affiliated entity in ADGM and open an office within the ADGM Dispute Resolution Hearing Centre (DRHC).

APIAC’s decision to establish in ADGM marks a significant step in the institution’s international expansion and reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for arbitration, mediation, and cross-border dispute resolution.

By selecting ADGM as its regional home, APIAC strengthens connectivity between the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, enhancing access to international arbitration services for parties operating across key global trade corridors.

The announcement comes at a time of continued growth within the ADGM Dispute Resolution Hearing Centre. Opus 2, the award-winning legal technology and service provider, which established its presence in ADGM in 2024, will also open an office within the DRHC.

These developments reflect the expansion of a growing community of international dispute resolution institutions and service providers operating from the Centre.

“APIAC’s decision to establish its regional presence in ADGM reflects the confidence international arbitration institutions place in Abu Dhabi’s legal infrastructure, neutrality and common law framework," said Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts.

She added, "ADGM continues to develop a framework within which global institutions can operate effectively, supported by modern facilities, legislative certainty and a strong commitment to the rule of law.”

Asad Khalil, Vice Chairman of APIAC, said, “Establishing a presence in ADGM represents a strategic advance in APIAC’s growth across the GCC and the broader Middle East. ADGM’s common law foundation, world-class framework, and forward vision set a benchmark of excellence, while its strategic location enables APIAC+, our extended platform beyond Asia-Pacific connecting arbitration communities, expertise, and resources globally, to expand influence, foster innovation, and shape the future of international arbitration.”

Charlie Harrel, Chief Operating Officer of Opus 2, said, “Our presence within the ADGM Dispute Resolution Hearing Centre reinforces our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of arbitration and litigation in the region. Being embedded within the DRHC allows us to work even more closely with institutions, tribunals, and parties, delivering seamless technology-enabled dispute resolution.”