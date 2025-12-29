Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to begin January 5

SHARJAH, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The 22nd edition of the Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival will commence on 5th January 2026, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Organised by Sharjah’s Department of Culture, the seven-day festival will bring together more than 80 poets, critics and media professionals from Arab countries, as well as several African nations.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, said the festival continues Sharjah’s long-standing support for Arabic poetry, describing it as a key pillar of Arab cultural identity.

He said this edition will announce 12 new names among the winners of the fourth Golden Qawafi Award, whose works were published across 12 issues of Al-Qawafi magazine in 2025.

Al Owais said the festival will also host an accompanying symposium titled “The Emotional Trend in Arabic Poetry and Its Transformations,” which will examine the role of emotion in Arabic poetry and how it has evolved across different periods.

He added that the participation of African poets reflects the festival’s openness to wider poetic horizons and supports Arabic poetry platforms across the continent.

The festival will conclude with a poetry evening at the Kalba Literary Council, extending activities beyond Sharjah city to other areas of the emirate, Al Owais said.

The festival will open at the Cultural Palace in Sharjah with a recorded presentation titled “Years of Poetry,” followed by poetry readings. The ceremony will also honour winners of the fifth Sharjah Award for Arab Poetry Criticism.

On the second day, winners of the Golden Qawafi Award will be honoured at the House of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi, where they will present selected works, before a poetry evening at the House of Poetry.

Poetry readings will continue throughout the week at the House of Poetry, alongside the symposium sessions on the fourth day. The festival will conclude in Kalba with a final poetry evening.