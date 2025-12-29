GDRFA Dubai organises New Year celebration for workforce

DUBAI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in collaboration with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, is organising a New Year celebration for the emirate’s workforce for the third consecutive year.

The event will be held in a hybrid format, allowing workers to attend at designated venues or participate digitally via the "Blue Connect" mobile application. The registration is free and provides access to the event programme and related services.

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s humanitarian approach and recognises the workforce’s role in supporting development.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of GDRFA Dubai and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, said the event aims to strengthen social cohesion and acknowledge workers’ contributions, in line with the objectives of the Year of Community.

Celebrations will take place in Jebel Ali, Al Quoz and Muhaisnah from 6:00 pm, featuring activities and prize draws worth more than AED500,000ز