AQF launches comprehensive rehabilitation, empowerment programme for inmates in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research (AQF) has announced the launch of a comprehensive holistic programme aimed at rehabilitating and empowering inmates at the Ras Al Khaimah Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility.

The initiative reflects an evidence-based approach aligned with the best international practices in rehabilitation and social reintegration.

The programme underscores the Foundation’s commitment to supporting education, vocational development, and psychological well-being, while creating meaningful pathways for inmates to reintegrate positively into society upon release.

Going beyond traditional models of reform, the initiative provides an innovative approach to rehabilitation, addressing numerous root causes of reoffending. As well as reducing rates of recidivism, the programme seeks to strengthen family stability, support social cohesion and enhance broader community safety.

Implemented over an 18-month period, the initiative is already underway and is delivered with the support of a number of accredited partners.

At the core of the programme is a comprehensive assessment process that evaluates Emirati inmates’ proficiency in Arabic, English, and mathematics, alongside key psychological and social indicators. Based on the assessment outcomes, individualised learning and rehabilitation pathways are developed to ensure that each participant receives targeted and relevant support.

The programme is structured around three integrated pillars:

• Foundational Education and Life Skills Development: Strengthening literacy, numeracy, communication skills, and personal discipline.

• Accredited Vocational Training: Delivering internationally recognized vocational programs that enhance employability and workforce readiness.

• Psychological Support and Awareness Programs: Providing counselling, behavioral therapy, and awareness sessions to promote mental well-being and positive identity development.

The initiative is delivered in collaboration with a network of locally and internationally accredited training and education providers, ensuring high-quality delivery and alignment with labour market needs. Education programmes are delivered with the support of Amideast, accredited by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai.

Lootah Technical Centre and Spearhead Training are supporting by providing vocational skills training. Specialised organisations, such as the Erada Rehabilitation Centre, are also engaged to provide professional psychological support and addiction rehabilitation services.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said, “This programme is grounded in the belief that effective rehabilitation begins with understanding individual needs. Delivering education and training within correctional settings is a long-term investment in community safety and social stability. Through this initiative, we aim to provide inmates with genuine opportunities to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society after release."

Commenting on the programme, Colonel Thiab Al Harash, Director of the Ras Al Khaimah Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility, said, “This programme represents an important step in strengthening the rehabilitative role of correctional institutions. By focusing on education, skills development, and psychological support, we are creating a structured environment that encourages personal responsibility, positive behavioural change, and readiness for reintegration. Such initiatives contribute directly to enhancing institutional outcomes and supporting safer, more cohesive communities.”

The programme will be implemented over the 2025–2027 period, with a structured evaluation conducted at the end of each cycle to assess educational, psychological, and social outcomes. The findings will inform future program refinement and potential scaling, positioning the initiative as a replicable, evidence-based model for broader applications.

This initiative reflects the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation’s role as a research-driven institution committed to advancing practical and sustainable policy solutions that address complex social challenges. while contributing to the UAE’s vision for inclusive development and a correctional strategy that provides rehabilitative justice in line with a broader commitment to uphold and promote human rights.