Ajman Ruler performs funeral prayer for Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Fatima Al Nuaimi

AJMAN, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, along with H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, performed the funeral prayer today at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ajman for the late Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and Fatima bint Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi.

Several sheikhs and senior officials also performed the funeral prayer alongside H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

A number of Emiratis and residents also performed the prayer, supplicating Almighty Allah to grant the deceased His mercy, admit them into Paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon their families.

Following the prayer, the bodies of the deceased were laid to rest at Al Jurf Cemetery in Ajman.