GCAA organises first Civil Aviation Career Fair in UAE

DUBAI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the organisation of the first Civil Aviation Career Fair in the UAE, bringing together for the first-time various sector companies and institutions, including federal and local government entities, airports, airlines, and air navigation organisations, with a total of 18 government authorities and aviation companies in the fair.

The fair will be held over two days, from 21st to 22nd January 2026, under the theme of “Promising Future” at the Etihad Museum in Dubai, as part of the GCAA’s efforts to unify and integrate sector initiatives, attract national talent, and develop the UAE’s local aviation workforce.

The career fair aims to spotlight the vast diversity of jobs available across the aviation sector, demonstrating that aviation goes far beyond flying aircraft. From pilots, air traffic controllers, and engineers to inspectors, safety and security specialists, and ground operations professionals, the event will introduce students, graduates, and young job seekers to the wide spectrum of career opportunities the sector has to offer.

In parallel with the career fair exhibition, a series of engaging talks and panel discussions will be held to highlight the critical roles within the aviation sector and the evolving needs of the job market.

These sessions aim to support youth in making informed career choices by expanding their awareness of available pathways and the diverse opportunities the sector offers.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said, "In line with the directives of our wise leadership, enhancing Emiratisation in this vital sector is a top priority for the GCAA. The aviation sector currently supports more than 990,000 jobs across the country in various aviation-related fields, and this number is expected to grow in the coming phase amid technological transformations, offering new opportunities for national talent."

He added, "We look forward to positive outcomes from this career fair, and to it adding value to nationalisation efforts in this crucial sector. This fair represents a strategic step in unifying the efforts of government entities, the private sector, and airports, and in developing the next generation of Emirati leaders in aviation."

In this regard, Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said, “This exhibition represents an important national platform to introduce Emirati youth to the diverse career opportunities offered by the aviation sector, while strengthening integration among regulatory, operational, and academic entities. At the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, we reaffirm our full support for this distinguished initiative, which contributes to preparing qualified national talents capable of keeping pace with the rapid developments in the aviation industry and enhancing the United Arab Emirates’ position as a leading global hub in this vital sector.”

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), said, “The Authority’s participation in the UAE’s first Civil Aviation Career Fair reflects its commitment to supporting ongoing efforts to develop national cadres capable of contributing to driving the aviation sector forward and sustaining its growth. This pioneering initiative provides an important platform to introduce Emirati youths to a wide range of career pathways available in aviation, extending beyond traditional roles and enabling them to gain a clear understanding of the skills and opportunities shaping the future of this vital sector.”

Ahmed Jumaa Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are proud to participate in the inaugural Civil Aviation Career Fair, which serves as a vital platform for developing the next generation of Emirati talent and leaders. At Abu Dhabi Airports, we remain committed to empowering national talent by equipping them with the skills and opportunities needed to drive innovation across our world-class facilities. Through collaboration with our partners in this initiative, we are contributing to a sustainable and competitive future for the UAE’s aviation industry.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, stated, "As the national carrier of the UAE, Etihad is looking for the brightest minds to join us on our growth journey, taking ambition and progress to new heights. Our participation in the UAE's first Civil Aviation Career Fair and our dedicated programmes for UAE nationals demonstrate our commitment to attracting Emirati talent, engaging future aviation professionals, and collaborating with the GCAA and industry partners to build a skilled workforce that is ready to take Etihad and the UAE beyond borders."

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “flydubai is pleased to participate in the UAE’s first Civil Aviation Career Fair, an important initiative that supports the development of future aviation talent and offers greater visibility into the diverse career opportunities available across the industry. Dubai has emerged as one of the world’s leading aviation hubs, not only by connecting global markets, but also by attracting and developing skilled professionals from around the world.”

“Today, flydubai has built a strong workforce of more than 6,700 employees, including nearly 1,400 pilots and more than 650 skilled engineers. As the aviation sector continues to grow and evolve, we remain committed to investing in our people, building sustainable career pathways and creating opportunities that empower individuals to grow professionally, while contributing to the long-term success and competitiveness of the UAE’s aviation industry,” Al Ghaith added.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said, “Sanad is proud to support the GCAA as a Sponsor of the UAE’s first Civil Aviation Career Fair, an important national platform that brings the aviation ecosystem together around a shared priority: developing Emirati talent. As a UAE-grown global MRO leader, attracting and developing UAE nationals is central to our long-term growth and to the sustainability of the sector. Over the next three years, Sanad plans to hire more than 1,000 professionals across our MRO operations in Abu Dhabi and our new GTF Engine MRO Center in Al Ain, with a strong focus on recruiting and advancing Emirati talent. This career fair provides an ideal platform to engage directly with young Emiratis, showcase the breadth of aviation careers beyond the cockpit, and build the national workforce that will shape the future of civil aviation in the UAE.”

Meshari Al Bannai, Chief People Officer at Dubai Airports, said, “The Civil Aviation Career Fair is a powerful platform for inspiring the next generation of Emirati aviation professionals, and Dubai Airports is proud to be part of it. At Dubai Airports, we see talent development as fundamental to the long-term success of our sector, and initiatives like this help showcase the breadth of opportunities available across aviation. The Civil Aviation Career Fair plays a vital role in broadening awareness among students and graduates, and in connecting UAE talent with the skills and roles that we need as our industry expands.”

Manal Al Soori - Senior Vice President, HR, Emirates Group Recruitment, "The Emirates Group is proud to continue our longstanding commitment to supporting the development of talent within the aviation industry. The GCAA's 'Promising Future' career fair sets a new precedent for collaboration among aviation entities in the UAE, fostering dynamic partnerships that benefit not only the local workforce but also the global community of aviation professionals. Through our participation in this and other career fairs, we reinforce our position as an employer of choice and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the aviation sector in the UAE and beyond. These initiatives enable us to identify and nurture the next generation of travel and aviation experts, providing them with the skills, knowledge, and experience necessary to succeed in a rapidly evolving global industry.

At the Emirates Group, we believe that investing in a diverse talent pool is essential for the long-term success of our business and the wider aviation ecosystem. We remain committed to fostering the growth of a highly skilled workforce, ensuring that the UAE continues to lead in travel, innovation, and aviation excellence."

The Civil Aviation Career Fair brings together key entities from across the aviation ecosystem, including the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the UAE Space Agency, the National Search and Rescue Center, Abu Dhabi Airports, Dubai Airports, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS), Etihad Aviation Group, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia, Etihad Engineering, SANAD, and Airbus.

The fair highlights the importance of this inclusive national initiative, serving as a comprehensive model of cooperation among all relevant stakeholders and reflecting the GCAA’s commitment to building a smart, interconnected aviation ecosystem that nurtures national talent and prepares it to meet the future needs of the sector.