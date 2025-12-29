Sharjah, Shandong discuss strengthening cooperation

SHARJAH, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah welcomed a high-level official delegation from the People’s Republic of China, Shandong Province, headed by Li Hong, Deputy Director-General of the Shandong Provincial Foreign Affairs Office.

The visit aimed to strengthen institutional cooperation across governmental, economic, cultural, tourism, and academic sectors, and to activate the outcomes of the joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Emirate of Sharjah and China’s Shandong Province, signed in June 2024.

Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the DGR, received the delegation, and both sides discussed prospects for joint cooperation and partnerships that best serve mutual interests and reflect Sharjah’s standing as a leading hub for international relations and cultural dialogue.

The visit programme included a series of field visits and meetings with a number of governmental, economic, cultural, tourism, and academic entities in Sharjah, aimed at exploring cooperation opportunities in each sector, as a foundation for building on the outcomes of the MoU between the two sides.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi said, “Our meetings with the Chinese delegates from Shandong Province reflect Sharjah’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and exploring new horizons for sustainable collaboration with our partners around the world. We believe that enhancing institutional relations across multiple sectors is an important driver of sustainable development through the exchange of expertise and knowledge. This strategy supports our aspirations to build bridges of intellectual and civilisational connection, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for development diplomacy and multi-sector cooperation.”

On the cultural front, the visit included the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), where the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation hosted the Chinese delegation, in the presence of Maysa Saif Saeed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Museums Services Department at Sharjah Museums Authority, along with representatives of the UAE Embassy in Beijing.

Both sides discussed opportunities for cultural cooperation between Shandong’s cultural institutions and the SMA, and explored shared areas of interest, including research exchange, the implementation of joint cultural programmes, and strengthening cultural and community exchange.

The meeting also addressed the importance of staff exchanges, organising study visits, and implementing training and professional development programmes to support experience-sharing and institutional capacity building.

In this context, the Shandong Province delegation extended an official invitation to the SMA to participate in a cultural festival organised by the province, marking the official opening of the Confucius Institute in May 2026.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to continue coordination and communication, and to build on discussions in preparation for exploring mechanisms for formal cooperation and the signing of future agreements.

In support of tourism cooperation, the Chinese delegates held a meeting with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), which included a gala lunch, in the presence of Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Director of the Destination Development Department at SCTDA.

During the meeting, Sharjah’s tourism assets were showcased, alongside opportunities for cooperation in tourism promotion and destination development.

The visit also included a meeting with the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), where Fahad Ahmed Al Khamiri, Director of SEDD, received the delegation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral economic relations and ways to strengthen the role of industrial and commercial sectors, as well as specialised entities.

Discussions featured the exchange of ideas and visions on how to leverage the expertise of both sides in establishing joint investment projects across various economic sectors.

The Director of SEDD welcomed the delegation, commending the close relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China, which continue to witness notable growth, particularly in the investment and economic sectors. He noted that the meeting provided both sides with an opportunity to develop action plans and anticipate future opportunities to enhance cooperation and coordination between Sharjah and China.

Al Khamiri further highlighted Sharjah’s investment opportunities and advantages, citing its attractive business environment and position as a destination of interest for investors and foreign investment, supported by the ease of doing business and the availability of a conducive investment climate.

He also outlined the innovative services and facilitation measures offered by the Department to investors, the business community, and the private sector more broadly, enabling them to develop their economic activities, grow their investments, and foster an enabling environment that supports business growth and prosperity.

As part of efforts to explore academic relations, the delegation visited the University of Sharjah, where they were received by Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, in the presence of vice chancellors and senior officials.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen academic and research cooperation, student exchanges, and language programmes, contributing to the expansion of educational partnerships between the two parties.

During the visit, Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami affirmed that the University of Sharjah maintains strong and longstanding relations with a number of Chinese universities and academic institutions through joint MoUs and cooperation agreements across various research and scientific fields, as well as programmes for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.

He highlighted the university’s achievements in recent years and its progress across World University Rankings, and presented an overview of its colleges, academic disciplines and programmes, research institutes, centres, and affiliated research groups.

Dr Ajami welcomed discussions on advancing cooperation between the University of Sharjah and academic and research institutions in Shandong Province, including academic programmes, student and faculty exchange initiatives, support for scientific research, and strengthening engagement between universities and governmental and economic sectors, serving mutual interests and contributing to sustainable partnerships in knowledge and scientific integration.

The programme concluded with a visit to the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, where the delegation gained insights into the institute’s collections and specialised programmes in safeguarding cultural heritage. This was followed by an outdoor heritage session during which traditional Emirati food was served, reflecting Sharjah’s cultural identity. The delegates expressed admiration for the Emirate’s authenticity and the richness of its cultural heritage.

The visit of the Shandong Province delegation underscores Sharjah’s commitment to consolidating its international partnerships and broadening cooperation with global partners, in line with its cultural vision, strengthening institutional diplomacy, and building sustainable relationships based on mutual understanding and knowledge exchange.