Aarav’s remarkable journey: Overcoming complex medical challenges at SKMC

ABU DHABI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, proudly presents the positive journey of Aarav, a 3-year-old boy with mosaic trisomy 8, cleft palate, and congenital heart disease, showcasing the spirit of resilience, personalised multi-disciplinary care and the exceptional clinical skill that SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) offered him.

At birth, Aarav was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD) and returned to the operative suite on August 8, 2024, for cardiac surgery, which corrected his heart defect.

Following his surgery, he was found to have pulmonary hypertension that he has successfully managed with close care. Recently documented echocardiography confirmed normal ventricular function without residual VSD, and while there are still signs of pulmonary hypertension, his condition is improving with treatment with low-dose sildenafil. Aarav will continue to have routine follow-up at the cardiac clinic at SKMC, ongoing monitoring and care in the pulmonary clinic, and ongoing care in the general paediatric clinics.

Dr. Aref Al Hakami, Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist at SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said, "Through Aarav's journey, we have witnessed the remarkable strength of this young patient and the unwavering dedication of our medical team. Aarav's progress is a result of the collective and individual input, care, and support from multiple professions at SKMC, who are with us every step of the way."