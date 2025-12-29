RTA’s 120th distinctive number plates auction tops AED109 million

DUBAI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The total proceeds of the 120th open auction of distinctive vehicle number plates, launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on the evening of Saturday, 27th December, reached AED109,026,000, representing the highest revenue recorded in the history of distinctive number plate auctions since their launch.

Plate number BB12 recorded the highest value at the auction at AED9.66 million, followed by plate number AA25 at AED8.04 million, plate number BB30 at AED6.74 million, and plate number CC100 at AED4.21 million.

These results underscore the success of the strategy adopted by RTA in managing both open and electronic auctions. The strategy is founded on neutrality and transparency, while ensuring equal opportunities for all those wishing to acquire distinctive number plates, which carry symbolic value for their owners.

RTA offered 90 distinctive vehicle number plates, comprising two, three, four, and five-digit numbers, from the codes AA, BB, CC, K, N, O, R, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z at its 120th open auction.

Registration opened on Monday, 22nd December, with participants able to register through RTA’s website at www.rta.ae, Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha or at the auction venue itself. Priority was given to those who registered in advance. The sale of number plates was subject to a 5% value-added tax.