RUWAD honours nine winning groups at 'Business Stars 13'

SHARJAH, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD) and linked to the Sharjah Economic Development Department, recently wrapped up its thirteenth annual initiative called "Business Stars."

This event took place from December 5 to December 25 as part of the Suburbs Festival 14, held at Al Qarain Park 5 in Sharjah. During this initiative, 120 students from 60 different groups representing various schools and universities across the country participated.

During the closing ceremony, Amina Mohammed, who is in charge of Training, Research, and Events at RUWAD, celebrated the achievements of several student groups.

The event recognised three groups of younger students, aged 10 to 15, from basic education levels.

Additionally, three groups from high school and university students, aged 16 to 21, were also honoured for their creative projects, which included Simple Sip, Al Rawnak, and Sugar Bakery.

Furthermore, three groups of young girls from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, along with some school students, received recognition for their efforts in projects called Crafted by Stars, Alam Al Rawnak, and J&M Design. This celebration highlighted the hard work and creativity of students at various educational levels.

The ceremony also witnessed the presentation of certificates of appreciation to all student projects and groups in recognition of their active participation in the event.

Amina Mohammed, who is in charge of Training, Research, and Events at the Foundation, shared her appreciation for all the student groups that eagerly took part in this year's initiative.

She highlighted how these students showcased their innovative entrepreneurial projects, contributing their talent and creativity to help promote a culture of entrepreneurship. This initiative aimed to guide student projects into real-world business experiences, preparing them to start successful ventures that could positively impact their communities and contribute to their country's economic growth.

During the event, the student projects generated a total of AED180,000 in sales. When looking back from 2018 to 2025, the combined sales revenue from all participants reached AED972,837.