ITC named Regulatory Mobility Partner for UMEX and SimTEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group has announced the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has been named the Regulatory Mobility Partner for the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX).

Organised by ADNEC Group in association with the Ministry of Defence, UMEX and SimTEX 2026 will take place from 20th to 22nd January 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

As the region’s largest events dedicated to the unmanned and autonomous systems sectors, UMEX and SimTEX 2026 will showcase the latest innovative technologies and their applications across the civil, commercial and defence sectors.

Visitors will be able to experience firsthand the integration of AI, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, and advanced simulation tools, all of which are crucial for sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, agriculture and defence. Through live demonstrations and informative conferences, UMEX and SimTEX highlight how these emerging technologies drive efficiency, safety, and productivity, paving the way for smarter, more resilient industries worldwide.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said, “Our strategic partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre, a regional leader in smart and sustainable mobility solutions, will further elevate this edition of UMEX and SimTEX. With their support, UMEX and SimTEX 2026 will see the launch of a new Commercial Conference and a wide variety of technologies within the civilian and commercial sectors. UMEX and SimTEX cement ADNEC Group’s commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the global technology landscape, bringing together decision-makers, innovators, and mobility solution providers.”

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of Integrated Transport Centre, said, “Our partnership with ADNEC Group at UMEX and SimTEX 2026, and the accompanying Commercial Conference, represents an important opportunity to highlight our regulatory frameworks and flagship projects in autonomous vehicles and advanced air mobility, as well as the smart infrastructure ecosystem we are developing. This international platform also supports the exchange of expertise and the formation of high-value partnerships that help accelerate the adoption of future technologies, advance sustainability and innovation priorities, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in smart mobility.”

The Integrated Transport Centre will be showcasing its pioneering work in autonomous vehicle deployment at UMEX and SimTEX 2026, including the award-winning autonomous vehicle projects, advanced air mobility initiatives and comprehensive smart transport infrastructure. Additionally, ITC will participate in the newly launched Commercial Conference, where attendees can learn about the latest regulations, innovations and policies that will shape the future of autonomous systems in commercial and civilian applications.

With leading global companies and experts expected to attend UMEX and SimTEX 2026, these events are set to promote dynamic discussions and valuable collaborations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network, explore emerging trends and contribute to shaping the future of unmanned and autonomous systems across sectors.