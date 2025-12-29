ENOC Group advances critical energy infrastructure in East Africa

DUBAI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group and Chairman of the Horizon Djibouti Terminals Limited (HDTL) Board, has successfully concluded a high-level strategic visit to Djibouti and Ethiopia.

This high-level visit underscored ENOC Group’s commitment to advancing critical energy infrastructure projects across East Africa and fostering international collaboration for sustainable regional development and social impact.

During his visit to Djibouti, Hussain Sultan Lootah met with Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti, where he commended the rapid pace of infrastructure development in the country and held discussions focused on accelerating the expansion of critical storage infrastructure.

The Acting CEO was accompanied by members of the executive management, including Fahad Askar, CEO of Horizon Terminals Limited (HTL) and Omar Kassou, General Manager of Horizon Djibouti Terminals Limited (HDTL),

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group also held discussions with Dr Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy of Djibouti, and high-ranking government officials. During these meetings, Hussain Sultan Lootah reaffirmed ENOC’s unwavering support for the East African country’s economic growth through HDTL, aligning with national priorities.

Discussions also centered on HDTL’s high-value projects, including increasing storage capacity and developing energy sector infrastructure projects.

In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ENOC Group’s Acting CEO met with the Minister of Energy of Djibouti, the Minister of Finance of Ethiopia, Chairman of the Ethiopian Petroleum Supply Enterprise Board (EPSE), President of Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), EPSE Management, and CEO of Ethio-Djibouti Railways (EDR).

A key outcome of the meeting was the establishment of a dedicated task force and the adoption of a mechanism for rate determination. Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the task force must convene on a regular basis.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group, said, “Leveraging ENOC Group and Horizon Djibouti Terminals Limited’s established expertise in terminal operations across East Africa, this strategic visit reinforces ENOC Group's commitment to advancing vital energy infrastructure and fuel storage capabilities in the region. Our discussions in Djibouti and Addis Ababa focused on deepening ties to enhance regional logistics and promote economic growth. These discussions reaffirm ENOC Group’s dedication to contributing positively to the communities we operate in and reflect our growing role in driving social impact and sustainable development at the global level."

An ENOC delegation also visited the AMG Holding (Affiliated Managers Group) plant on the invitation of the CEO of Ethio Djibouti Railways (EDR). The informative tour provided insights into rail-connected facility operations relevant to HDTL’s rail loading project.