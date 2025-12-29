World Sports Summit reinforces UAE’s position as global sports hub: Minister of Sports

DUBAI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, said that the World Sports Summit represents a pivotal step in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global destination for sports, by attracting international expertise and showcasing investment and development opportunities in the sports sector.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his participation in the first day of the World Sports Summit, currently taking place in Dubai, Al Falasi said that the participation of more than 1,500 people from over 80 countries reflects the event’s strong success.

He noted that holding the summit during the holiday season helped attract a large number of international athletes and experts, who prefer to take part in such events during competitive breaks.

He explained that the Summit discussed the role of sport as a key pillar in building communities, stressing that sport is no longer limited to competition, but has become an influential tool in promoting public and mental health, shaping the character of children and youth, and developing communication and teamwork skills.

The Minister highlighted challenges related to the decline in students’ participation in sports due to increased reliance on screens and technology, despite their positive aspects. He stressed the importance of raising community awareness about physical activity, given its direct impact on the health and psychological and social balance of future generations.

Al Falasi affirmed that the UAE has become an attractive environment for athletes and investors, noting that many international athletes choose the country as a training destination during off-seasons, due to its security and stability, advanced sports infrastructure, modern facilities, suitable climate, and high quality of life.

He also pointed to the country’s direction toward strengthening the sports economy by attracting sporting talent, expanding the establishment of academies, and transforming the UAE into a hub for various types of sports. This approach, he said, was reflected in today’s announcement of the signing of an agreement with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), in addition to other agreements that support this path.