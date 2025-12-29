Mansoor bin Mohammed attends opening of World Sports Summit

DUBAI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, hailed the distinct role of sport in bringing the world together as he inaugurated the World Sports Summit in Dubai on Monday.

The two-day event held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has brought together over 1,500 sports sector trailblazers, stars, legends and representatives of sports organisations and federations from around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed affirmed that the Summit provides an annual platform for shaping the future of international sports, discussing promising opportunities and prospects for short and long-term development, and strengthening international cooperation and partnerships. He further highlighted the Summit’s potential to generate ideas for future legislation to address challenges and build a better future for sports in terms of regulation, organisation, performance, funding, talent discovery and development, the use of artificial intelligence in driving sports development programmes, and other vital aspects related to the sector’s growth.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said, “Through this global sporting gathering, we aim to maximise the benefit of having these prominent figures and sports leaders in Dubai for two days to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and unite the world through sport, which represents the universal language and passion of all peoples, and to shape the future of sport.”

Forward-looking vision

The Summit commenced with an opening address by Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, who emphasised that Dubai is the ideal place for dialogue, discussion, and activating international partnerships to address challenges and prepare for new opportunities in the sports sector, thanks to its forward-looking vision based on a comprehensive development outlook and its accent on initiatives aimed at enhancing overall quality of life for diverse communities.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed stated that one of the primary goals of the World Sports Summit is to facilitate global dialogue on the present and future of sport, stressing the importance of sport’s role in creating a better life for people all over the world.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino participated in a keynote session titled ‘The Next 90 Minutes,’ during which he emphasised that football is a sport that unites people and brings joy to the young and old alike around the world.

He pointed to the importance of continuing to support talent, developing infrastructure and stadiums, supporting national federations in all countries and continents, investing in organising tournaments and competitions and developing rules and regulations. He stressed the importance of adapting modern technologies to enhance the beauty, competitiveness and popularity of football.

Former world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia participated in a keynote session titled ‘Sustainability in Sport: Exploring New Horizons for Physical Abilities.’

During the session, Djokovic recalled how he developed a passion for the sport early in life, and the most important milestones in his successful career. He emphasised the importance of providing support and training for promising talents from a young age and giving them greater opportunities to showcase their abilities to the world.

The opening day also witnessed .H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain, participating in a keynote session entitled ‘Leading from the Front Lines.’

This was followed by a panel discussion featuring Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who spoke about his sporting journey and the major challenges he faced on his path to international success.

Nasser Al Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain, shared the club’s successful experience in recent years across sports, business and culture. The session was moderated by Peter Crouch, former Liverpool and England striker.

Tennis champions Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Paula Badosa of Spain participated in a panel discussion entitled ‘Defying Expectations: A Spectrum of Turning Pressures and Disappointments into Historic Moments,’ moderated by journalist, Sarah Stone.

Later in the day, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports, addressed the gathering outlining the UAE’s vision for the future of sports.

Another special session featured former boxer Oleksandr Usyk. A group of former players and current managers in the American basketball league, including Tamika Tremaleo, Terri Smith, Jessica Berman, Michelle Roberts and Danita Johnson, participated in a session on the leadership role of women in sports and business.

A panel discussion featuring Brazilian and international football legend Ronaldo Nazario, a two-time World Cup winner and multiple club champion, concluded discussions on the opening day of the World Sports Summit. The celebrated footballer recounted his journey from the pitch to the world of entrepreneurship.

The second day of the Summit will get underway on December 30 with a session featuring mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. The future of combat sports will be discussed in a session moderated by Rio Ferdinand, former England and Manchester United star.

The next session will feature former Italian football star Roberto Baggio and his daughter Valentina, along with Italian football legend Alessandro Del Piero, a 2006 World Cup winner.

Another session will host several American football stars, including Reggie Bush, Baron Davis, Marquez Colston and Swin Cash, with discussions revolving around the interplay between sporting careers and sports management.

The fourth session will highlight the role of sports championships and stars in the evolution of the global fashion industry, with the speakers including Jamie Wynne, president of Jimmy Choo; American football star Victor Cruz; and Michael Utley, commercial director of AC Milan.

In a special session on the EuroLeague basketball league, Abdullah Al Naboodah, founder and owner of Dubai Basketball Club, a participant in the league, will speak, along with French basketball legend Tony Parker, owner of Lyon; Paulios Motegonas, CEO of the EuroLeague; and Jorge Garbajosa, president of FIBA Europe.

Discussing the future of sports investment will be a panel of successful sports investors including Amanda Staveley, former owner of Newcastle United; Mary Owen, former owner of Buffalo Billies; and Mehrdad Ghoddusi, also a former Newcastle United owner.

A subsequent session featuring Nick Santonastasso, the renowned author and fitness legend; and Wyke Grosbeck, CEO of the Boston Celtics basketball team, will also focus thoughts on the investment opportunities in sports.

The Summit will conclude with a special session bringing together six World Cup-winning players and coaches, namely Brazilians Ronaldo and Cafu; Spaniards Carles Puyol and Andrés Iniesta; Frenchman Didier Deschamps, and Italian Fabio Cannavaro. The session will be moderated by another World Cup winner, Italian Alessandro Del Piero.