Kronshled Ice Sculpture Festival brings fairy tales to life in St Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The ‘Kronshled’ Ice Sculpture Festival opened on Hare Island in St Petersburg, transforming the historic site into a winter-themed display featuring illuminated ice installations, according to Viory.

Project Director Nikolai Labutin said that 21 sculptors participated in creating the ice compositions. He added that the festival features 14 compositions dedicated to the peoples of the country, aimed at promoting domestic tourism and highlighting cultural traditions reflected in myths, fairy tales and philosophy.

Hosted at the Peter and Paul Fortress, the festival will remain open until 14th January. This year, artists from Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus are presenting works under the theme “Fairy-tale and Hospitable St Petersburg”.