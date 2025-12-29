Nasser bin Hamad highlights importance of visionary leadership in inspiring sporting successes

DUBAI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain, participated in a keynote session entitled ‘Leading from the Front Lines’ on the opening day of the World Sports Summit, which commenced in Dubai, on Monday.

The summit has attracted more than 1,500 sports sector leaders, distinguished sportspersons, and decision-makers from around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa emphasised that the quest for leadership demands a constant pursuit of knowledge and experience, backed up by unwavering determination and perseverance. Total dedication to one’s chosen discipline is the cornerstone for any athlete aspiring to success, excellence, and new heights, he added.

He stated that, for any athlete to develop a winning attitude, it requires significant effort, commitment and belief in one’s ability to overcome limitations and achieve ambitions. He emphasised the importance of consistently focusing on the psychological and training aspects to transform challenges into future successes.

Sheikh Nasser also affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain, guided by a comprehensive vision, aspires to achieve further successes across diverse sporting domains. He stressed the crucial role of sports administrators in supporting athletes and contributing to their fine sporting achievements. Leadership figures in sports must strive to ensure that their support, guidance, mentorship, and planning extend beyond their specific roles and strive to be present alongside athletes in competitive arenas, so as to serve as role models, His Highness said.

He later received the ‘Arab Sports Personality Award’ during a ceremony to honour winners of the 13th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award, the largest of its kind in terms of prize value and award categories.

The award presentation took place as part of the World Sports Summit organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the directives and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, from 29 to 30 December 2025, under the theme ‘Uniting the World Through Sport.’