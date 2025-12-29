FIFA, Dubai Sports Council sign partnership agreement for new awards to celebrate best in football annually

DUBAI, 29th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the launch of a new annual world football awards event in Dubai.

Effective 2026, the event will become the only official annual FIFA awards ceremony that gathers the world’s most inspirational football figures, celebrating the best players, teams, and remarkable achievements recorded across the beautiful game through the previous year.

The announcement was made during the World Sports Summit, which is underway in Dubai, with FIFA and the DSC signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to confirm the new partnership.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed noted: “The Dubai Sports Council enjoys a strong partnership with FIFA, which has resulted in numerous initiatives announced by Gianni Infantino from Dubai in recent times, impacting the global football landscape.”

“We are pleased to announce this new agreement, which underscores the continued cooperation between us and reflects Dubai’s prominent position on the global football map. It also highlights Dubai’s role in developing the game worldwide and shaping a brighter future for the world’s biggest and most popular sport through launching pioneering initiatives, honouring outstanding individuals, and hosting major events,” he added.

He affirmed: “Dubai is committed to supporting the development of the global sports system in general, and football in particular, and possesses all the necessary elements for success in fulfilling this role optimally, ensuring a significant Emirati impact on global sports.”

Gianni Infantino said: “We are delighted to join forces with Dubai, a city that lives and breathes football, as we develop this world-class event. These world football awards will not just be an award ceremony but an innovative way to celebrate football and honour the official top performers of the year both on and off the pitch.”

Further information on the award categories, the nomination and voting systems, and the event dates will follow in due course.