Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decrees merging 'Al Muntather', 'Mahafiz' nature reserves; renaming 'Al Mutasannad'

SHARJAH, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree merging Al Muntather and Mahafiz nature reserves in Sharjah.

According to the Decree, two nature reserves, Al Muntather and Mahafiz, shall be merged into a single reserve under the new name "Al Muntather Nature Reserve," with specific geographical boundaries outlined in the accompanying maps attached to the decree.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan also issued an Emiri Decree changing the name of the Al Mutasannad Nature Reserve in the Emirate of Sharjah.

According to the Decree, the name "Musannad Nature Reserve," wherever it appears in legislation, administrative, financial, legal, and other transactions, shall be replaced with the following name: "Al Mutasannad Nature Reserve."